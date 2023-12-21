Toyota is conducting a safety recall on 1 million vehicles

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The company is alerting drivers that operate both Lexus and Toyota.

Owners should note there could be an issue with the airbag in the 2020-2022 models.

The recall includes Toyota Avalon, Camry, Highlander, RAV4, Sienna, and Corolla.

There is also a warning for the Lexus models including the ES250 sedan and the RX350 SUV.

The recalled vehicles have poorly manufactured sensors in the front passenger seat. The sensors could cause the airbag system to underestimate the correct weight of the person sitting in the seat. The sensors ensure airbags do not deploy if a small adult or child is sitting in the front seat, increasing the risk of injury.

Toyota and Lexus dealers will inspect the OCS sensors and fix them at no cost to owners.

According to its website, The Takata Airbag Safety Recall is the largest in automotive history, involving 19 automakers and tens of millions of airbags. Defective airbags can cause serious injury or even death if not repaired immediately.

Toyota said they will notify customers by the middle of February 2024.

To see if your vehicle is involved in a safety recall visit Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate information.