Toyota recalls some 2022, 2023 Tundra trucks

(WISH) — Toyota has issued a voluntary recall for certain 2022 and 2023 Tundra and Tundra-hybrid trucks.

The recall covers 168,000 vehicles in the United States.

The vehicles have a plastic fuel tube which could “rub against a brake line and develop a fuel leak,” the recall says. Toyota says such a leak could possibly cause a fire.

The Japanese carmaker will replace the tube for free.

The company will notify owners of affected vehicles by early October.