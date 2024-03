Trump appeals $83.3 million judgment in E. Jean Carroll defamation case

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at a Get Out The Vote rally at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C., on Feb. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(CNN) — Donald Trump has filed notice that he will appeal the $83.3 million judgment against him in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case.

The notice of Trump’s appeal was made with the court on Friday, just a few days before Trump is required to post a bond for the judgment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.