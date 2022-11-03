National

Trump files lawsuit to try to stop NY attorney general from getting records from trust that owns Trump Org.

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit in Florida state court trying to stop the New York attorney general from obtaining records from the trust that holds ownership of the Trump Organization.

The civil lawsuit was filed hours after a New York judge denied an effort to move New York Attorney General Letitia James’ $250 million lawsuit against Trump, his eldest children and others into another division of New York State court.

“In furtherance of her attempts to steal, destroy or control all things Trump, James has become preoccupied with obtaining a copy of President Trump’s revocable trust,” the lawsuit alleged. Trump alleged the trust is protected by privacy rights in the Florida Constitution and that James is trying to interfere with his ability to own and control the trust.

Trump is seeking an injunction to block James from obtaining information about the trust and a finding that James has no jurisdiction over the assets “and no authority to supplant or control the powers of the trustee of such a trust.”

“If James’ past conduct is any indication James will also publicly disclose the information once obtained,” he alleged in the lawsuit.

Trump and James are due in New York court on Thursday for the first hearing since the lawsuit alleging fraud by the Trumps and their business was filed.

James is asking a New York judge to impose a monitor, conditions over the release of its financial statements to lenders, and require court approval before any Trump assets are moved.

Trump previously tried to block James’ investigation by taking action in federal court in New York, but the judge denied the effort. His lawyers have appealed.

“Multiple judges have dismissed Donald Trump’s baseless attempts to evade justice, and no number of lawsuits will deter us from pursuing this fraud,” said a spokesperson for James.

“We sued Donald Trump because he committed extensive financial fraud. That fact hasn’t changed, and neither will our resolve to ensure that no matter how powerful or political one might be, no one is above the law.”