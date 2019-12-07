Trump flag amid porch’s holiday decor draws threat

SHEBOYGAN, Wisc. (WITI/CNN) — A Wisconsin family added a little extra flair to their home’s holiday decorations, a Donald Trump flag, and it’s gained them some unwanted attention and a threatening letter.

Resident Helen Powers, a Trump supporter, said she found the message in the mail. “To think that someone would be so cruel.”

Powers said she didn’t even have to open the envelope to know she wouldn’t like what was written inside. The enveloped was addressed with a vulgar word, the first of many included in the letter written by someone claiming to be a neighbor.

Helen said, “I was thinking how could someone be so hurtful and hateful and actually physically mail it.”

The author writes, “I see from your flag outside you hate America and will do anything to kill it.”

Helen said, “To take the time to actually mail it; why? just over a flag.”

The letter goes onto say the family should go back to where they came from. It ends with “get the ‘expletive’ out.”

Reisdent Glenn Powers, also a Trump supporter, said, “It’s terrible how things change.”

Sheboygan police said they are investigating, but it’s not clear if the anonymous author committed a crime. Even if its not illegal, the Powerses say the letter and its author crossed a line.

Glenn said, “I would say everybody’s gone way too far, way over the edge, that’s for sure.”

The Trump flag is still flying outside the Powers’ home. They refuse it take it down and are standing by their beliefs and their candidate no matter what their neighbor has to say.

Helen said, “It’s sad that it’s come to this. We are just regular people.”

The Powerses said they haven taken extra precautions to protect their home and flag.

Sheboygan sits on Lake Michigan and is about 40 miles north of Milwaukee.