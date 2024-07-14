Trump rally speaker, covered in blood, describes putting hand on the head of attendee who was shot

(Evan Vucci/AP via CNN Newsource)

Butler, Pennsylvania (CNN) — A man who spoke before former President Donald Trump at Saturday’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, told CNN that he jumped over a barricade to comfort an individual who was bleeding after being shot.

Rico Elmore spoke to CNN as he walked away from the rally stage. His white shirt was stained with blood from the victim, who he said he did not know.

Elmore described jumping over the barrier and putting his hand on the head of the attendee who was shot.

“All we know is shots were fired, and then I jumped over the barrier and put my hand on the guy’s head that was profusely bleeding,” Elmore told CNN.

He said he didn’t know the attendee and he was “just a stranger.”

Elmore was visibly shaken up but said he was not harmed. He said he only saw one attendee hit and did not see what happened to Trump.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.