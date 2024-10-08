TSA intercepts over 5,000 firearms at airport checkpoints in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Transportation Security Administration on Tuesday reported a significant increase in firearm interceptions at airport security checkpoints, with 5,028 firearms detected in the first nine months of 2024.

The amount averaged out to approximately 18.3 firearms found per day, with over 93% of these weapons loaded, said transportation authority officials.

In comparison to 2023, when TSA screened more than 638 million passengers during the same period, this year’s numbers reflect a notable increase, officials said in a release.

At Indianapolis International Airport, 62 firearms have been detected at TSA checkpoints as of Sept. 30.

In 2023, 95 firearms were detected at the Indianapolis airport.

Nationally, officials say, through the first three quarters of 2024, the agency screened over 678 million travelers, marking a rise of nearly 6.3%, driven largely by record-setting summer travel volumes.

Despite the overall rise in passenger numbers, the TSA saw a slight decrease in the rate of firearm discoveries in the third quarter, reporting 7.5 firearms detected per 1 million passengers. That number is down from 8.1 firearms per million passengers during the same quarter in 2023.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske emphasized the agency’s commitment to safety, stating, “The number of firearms being discovered at airport security checkpoints remains a significant challenge. Each firearm brought to a checkpoint, whether by accident or on purpose, presents a threat to other passengers and our employees, and causes delays for the traveler with the firearm.”

Pekoske urged travelers to follow proper procedures when transporting firearms. He said passengers who travel with a firearm must store it unloaded in a locked, hard-sided case, place it in their checked bag, and declare it to the airline at the airline ticket counter.

The TSA said firearms are strictly prohibited at security checkpoints, in secure airport areas, and in the passenger cabin of aircraft, regardless of concealed carry permits or local laws.

International travelers are also advised to familiarize themselves with the firearms laws of their destination, as violations can lead to severe penalties.

When a firearm is detected at a checkpoint, TSA does not confiscate it; instead, they contact local law enforcement to take possession of the weapon.