Tuesday’s business headlines

IU

If you are interested in pursuing a career in public administration, there’s no better place than Indiana University.

The 2019 Academic Ranking of World Universities’ Global ranking of academic subjects ranked it as the top program in the world.

The O’Neill School offers students access to programs in public affairs and public administration fields at the undergraduate, graduate and doctoral levels on campuses in Bloomington and Indianapolis.

IU also scored high for its programs in library science, communications and business administration.

Betsy Ross Nike shoe

Nike has nixed a plan for a Betsy Ross flag sneaker after Colin Kaepernick intervened.

The former NFL player said he and others think the flag is offensive.

The sneaker giant wanted to sell the shoes over the July 4 holiday but Kaepernick said he and others associate it with slavery.

July 4

A cookout of American’s favorite foods for July 4 including hot dogs, cheeseburgers, pork spare ribs, potato salad, baked beans, lemonade and watermelon, will cost just a few cents more this year.

The American Farm Bureau says it’s coming in at less than $6 per person. However, it’s cheaper in Indiana – just over $5.

The Indiana Farm Bureau says the price of a cookout is 5% higher than last year.

Strong consumer demand for beef and growth in meat production has led to the higher ground beef prices but lower pork spare rib prices for July 4.

With milk production record-high in 2019 and cheese production increasing, consumers will see lower cheese prices this grilling season.

Economy

The U.S. economy marks the longest expansion in American history at 121 months.

The National Bureau of Economic Research says it started in June 2009 after the Great Recession.

Previously, the longest was March 1991 to 2001.