2 years later, the sneaker debate is viral again

(WISH) — The sneaker color debate is back. Social media is once again going crazy over deciding the color of these shoes. Some see pink and while while others see grey and teal.

The debate about the color has been going on since the image was first posted online in 2017. Singer Lizzo and actor Will Smith recently chimed in about it, bringing the debate back to social media.

Experts say the illusions depend on our genes and how those impact our own perceptions of lights and colors.

Information from CNN Newsource was used in this report.