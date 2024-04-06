U.S.S. Constitution opens free lottery for Independence Day demonstration

The USS Constitution arrives at Castle Island for a 21-gun salute, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in Boston. The newly refurbished ship, nicknamed Old Ironsides, took its first spin since October 2014 to celebrate the 220th anniversary of the iconic vessel's maiden voyage. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A lottery to win a spot aboard the U.S.S. Constitution during its Independence Day underway demonstration has opened.

The U.S. Navy says 150 people will be selected in the lottery to join the ship’s crew as they go underway in the Boston Harbor on July 4.

Passengers aboard the U.S.S. Constitution will be able to engage with active-duty soldiers, learn about the ship’s history, and watch as the crew fires a 21-gun salute.

The lottery is free and will be open until May 2. Winners may bring a guest with them, but will have to provide their own lodging and transportation. Adults will need to bring a government-issued ID with them, as well.

Entries for the lottery can be made here.

Any additional questions can be sent to the U.S.S. Constitution Special Events Division at ussconstitution.events@gmail.com.