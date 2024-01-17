Uber Eats teams up with Taco Bell for an all-new breakfast cereal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Uber Eats and Taco Bell have teamed up to give hungry customers the all-new Cinnamon Twists breakfast cereal.

The cereal is made up of a smaller version of Taco Bell’s Cinnamon Twists with even more cinnamon and sugar sprinkled on top.

Now through Thursday, Uber One members nationwide can order a box with no purchase necessary, and with no delivery fee. Taco Bell rewards members can get it if they’re among the first 500 members to order for free on the Taco Bell app as part of Tuesday Drops on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Through Jan. 22 snack lovers who want to get in on the Twists action if they redeem five dollars off with any Uber Eats Taco Bell breakfast order of $15 or more. A limit of one per order while supplies last.

According to a press release, taxes and fees will still apply, along with having limited availability at participating Taco Bell locations.