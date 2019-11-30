Uninvited gator interrupts Florida family’s Thanksgiving

FILE PHOTO: An alligator is seen at the Gator Park in the Florida Everglades May 17, 2006 in Miami-Dade County. There has been a record three deaths attributed to alligator attacks in Florida in the month of May. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida family refused to make room at their Thanksgiving table for an uninvited guest, who was so angry at being left out that he repeatedly slammed the front door.

Homeowner Chhaa Behary says she peeked through her window to get a good look at the unwanted visitor, and saw what she called a “gigantic” alligator smacking her door with its tail.

Why her house, she asked. Did the gator smell turkey?

CBS Miami reports that her fiancee called animal control, which arrived within minutes. The gator did not go gently into the night.

Behary said their neighborhood in Fort Myers is surrounded by the alligators’ natural habitat, and it’s a good reminder to be careful with children and pets when walking outdoors in the dark.