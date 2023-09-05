United delays all flights nationwide due to ‘equipment outage’

A United Airlines plane prepares to take off at the Benito Juarez International airport in Mexico City, on March 20, 2020. (Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — United Airlines is delaying all flights nationwide due to an “equipment outage,” according to an alert from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA alert says the airline requested that all flights be held at their departure airports—known as a ground stop—until 2 p.m. EDT.

The agency did not elaborate, referring questions to United.

“We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports,” United spokesperson Leslie Scott told CNN. “Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We’re currently investigating and will share more information as it becomes available.”

The latest numbers from tracking site FlightAware show that the airline has canceled seven flights nationwide and delayed another 85.

FlightAware shows no United flight cancellations or delays at Indianapolis International Airport.

This story is developing.