National

US Capitol closing to public until April amid virus outbreak

by: ALAN FRAM Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is shutting the Capitol to the public until April in reaction to the spread of the coronavirus, officials announced Thursday, a rare step that underscores the growing gravity with which the government is reacting to the viral outbreak.

In a statement, the House and Senate sergeants at arms said congressional office buildings and the Congressional Visitor Center, through which tourists enter the Capitol, were also being shuttered.

Only lawmakers, staff, journalists and visitors with official business will be permitted to enter the buildings. The closures begin at 5 p.m. EDT Thursday, and the buildings are scheduled to reopen on April 1.

The officials said they were acting on the advice of District of Columbia health officials and of Congress’ own doctors.

“We are taking this temporary action out of concern for the health and safety of congressional employees as well as the public,” they wrote. “We appreciate the understanding of those with planned visits interrupted by this necessary but prudent decision.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE NATIONAL STORIES

Indy tech firm switches to remote work due to virus

by: Alex Brown, Inside INdiana Business /

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — An Indianapolis-based health intelligence software company is switching to a remote workforce in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Springbuk says its employees, which total more than 125, will work from home until April 6.

While the company has not reported any cases of coronavirus among its employees, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Rod Reasen says the decision was made as a proactive measure.

“Our company mission is to prevent disease with data,” said Reasen. “This mission guides every product we build and every decision we make. We are taking this step to lead by example for our customers, the local community, and the broader technology ecosystem when living out our vision of prevention.”

Springbuk says Reason, along with Vice President of Product Amy Brown and Lead Clinical Scientist Dr. Janet Young, will host an informative webinar March 19 at 1 p.m. to address the current disk factors of COVID-19 and how employers can leverage the data they have to address concerns.

“Every decision we make is made with the employee in mind,” said Reasen. “Our hope is that the products we have built, the data we leverage, and the actions we take help create a healthier community — for organizations and individuals.”

Springbuk is headquartered at The Union 525 in downtown Indianapolis.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

16 Tech to launch innovation hub

Inside INdiana Business /

Big Ten Conference cancels remaining tournament games

Sports /

Indy St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, canal greening canceled

Local /

Solar project approved for South Bend

Inside INdiana Business /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.