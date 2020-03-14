National

US: Immigrants can seek coronavirus care without fear

ASTRID GALVAN and NOMAAN MERCHANT, Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. government says a new rule disqualifying more people from green cards if they use government benefits will not apply to immigrants with coronavirus or virus symptoms who seek care.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said late Friday that seeking treatment or preventive services won’t affect someone’s immigration status under the new public charge rule, which took effect last month.

The announcement came after lawmakers and advocacy groups urged the government to suspend the rule during the coronavirus outbreak. Advocates say they have been fielding panicked calls from immigrants who are worried about the impact on their status if they seek health care.

Angelica Salas, executive director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights in Los Angeles, said her group and others held a news conference urging immigrants to seek care if needed and reminding them that their health, and the health of their families, is most important.

“People are wondering about their vulnerability both in terms of disease but their vulnerability in terms of immigration status, in terms of being discovered,” she said.

Salas said she doesn’t fully trust the Trump administration but feels confident that state, county and local authorities will support immigrants who come forward to seek the health care they need, regardless of their immigration status.

“That’s where I’m coming from these days. If the federal government were to do something outrageous, which is very common these days, that they would stand with us,” she said.

Immigration authorities say they don’t conduct enforcement operations at hospitals or medical settings except in extreme circumstances. But there’s an increased level of mistrust

“There is a tremendous reluctance, even among immigrant parents raising U.S. citizen children. There is a lot of fear surrounding the public charge rule, especially because immigration courts have remained open, creating a strong impression that removal proceedings trumps public health concerns,” said Iván Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights Boston.

Mail carrier in viral dog chase video calls for increased awareness of postal worker safety

by: Julia Deng /

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mail carrier in a viral dog chase video at the center of an Indianapolis man’s tort claim against the United States Postal Service (USPS) spoke Friday in an exclusive interview with News 8.

Isaiah Pierson, a USPS mail carrier based at the Eastgate Post Office on the city’s east side, serves approximately 500 customers on his daily route.

He often encounters unexpected dangers and “a lot of mischief” while delivering mail, he said.

In Sept. 2019, two unleashed dogs escaped their owner’s yard and began chasing Pierson while he was working in the 700 block of Melvenia Street.

Video recorded on a neighbor’s home security system shows the mail carrier tossing a handful of envelopes in the air and sprinting up a driveway with the pit bull-type dogs in hot pursuit.

The footage shows Pierson leaping onto the back of a truck, swinging his legs over the side of the vehicle and resting his feet behind the cab in an apparent effort to escape the dogs.

“I was thinking, ‘Get out, fast as you can [and] get away,'” he told News 8. “Looking for the first thing that I can clear to get the dogs off my back.”

Marcus French, the owner of the Dodge Ram 1500, claimed the incident caused dents and paint damage totaling approximately $4,500.

The USPS denied a property damage claim filed by French under the Federal Tort Claims Act, citing a city leash ordinance violated by the dogs’ owner.

The owner could not be reached for comment.

French spoke in an exclusive interview with News 8 days after receiving notice of the determination in March, nearly six months after submitting the claim.

Pierson said friends and relatives bombarded him with phone calls and text messages after recognizing him in the security video provided to News 8 by French.

“It was pandemonium on my end [after News 8 aired that report],” Pierson said. “Phone going crazy all day. I’ve never experienced anything like that.”

He publicly identified himself as the mail carrier in the video after realizing he had an opportunity to raise awareness of risks facing all delivery workers, he said.

Pierson, a former pizza delivery driver, began his career as a postal worker in 2014.

He spent the majority of his USPS career serving the east side of Indianapolis, where he grew up, attended school and is raising his own children.

His parents still live in the neighborhood, along his carrier route.

“Just be aware [of mail carriers and other delivery workers],” Pierson urged community members. “Be cognizant. We do have people we have to go home to. We’re part of the neighborhood, just as you are.”

Residents frequently violate the city’s leash ordinance, he said.

In 2018, more than 5,700 postal workers nationwide were attacked by dogs, according to the most recent figures from the USPS.

Dog owners can be held liable for medical expenses, repayment of lost work hours and uniform replacement costs — which can total thousands of dollars — when their dog attacks a mail carrier.

Pierson remains passionate about his career despite the risks, he said.

He had a set of wings tattooed on his ankles — a symbol of Greek messenger god Hermes — when he became a full-time mail carrier.

“I’m here for a reason,” Pierson told News 8. “I kind of see myself as a ‘messenger god’… Delivering the mail is part of that message.”

Isaiah Pierson often carries multiple containers of pepper spray while delivering mail. (Photo: Marcus French)

