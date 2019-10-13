US Navy celebrates 244th birthday

(CNN) — The United States Military is celebrating the Navy’s 244th birthday Sunday.

Founded on October 13, 1775, the U.S. Navy describes itself as the “largest, most advanced, and most lethal fighting force the world has ever known.”

The U.S. Navy is the largest naval force in the world.

The branch says it has more that 330,000 active-duty personnel, and an additional 100,000 on ready-reserve.

It’s fleet includes aircraft carriers, amphibious assault ships, cruisers, destroyers and submarines.

“As we celebrate across the fleet, we renew our commitment to be ready; to remember those who forged our legacy; and to honor our families and loved ones who stand by us,” said Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday.