US teen asks President Trump to help free mom from Egyptian jail

(WISH) — A 13-year-old Pennsylvania teen is asking for President Donald Trump’s help in freeing his mother from an Egyptian prison.

Moustafa Hamed says he and his mother, Reem Mohomed Desouky, got to Egypt last month where they were detained and questioned at the airport.

Authorities later charged the single mother with “administering Facebook pages that aim to shake the grandeur of the state.”

Desouky has both U.S. and Egyptian citizenship.

Moustafa released videos begging for help from the U.S. and President Trump.

The eighth grader says he doesn’t want to return home without his mother.

The state department said it is “aware of the reports of the detention of a U.S. citizen in Egypt.”

Human Rights Watch reported last week that Egyptian authorities have arrested six dual nationals — including a Canadian, an Australian and two Germans — in recent months.