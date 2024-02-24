US tracks balloon; it’s no threat to national security, NORAD says

(CNN) — The United States has been tracking a “small balloon” that was observed earlier Friday morning over the southwest and is drifting east, but it is not believed to pose a threat, according to a statement from North American Aerospace Defense Command.

The balloon was reported to be approximately 50 feet tall and is carrying a small 2-foot cube, according to a U.S. official. It is far smaller than a Chinese spy balloon that was shot down last year.

Fighter jets from NORAD observed the balloon on Friday morning as it was drifting over Utah. The fighters did not shoot the balloon down, but they were tracking its movement as it floated above the United States.

“NORAD will continue to track and monitor the balloon. The FAA also determined the balloon posed no hazard to flight safety,” the statement said. “NORAD remains in close coordination with the FAA to ensure flight safety.”

The origin of the balloon was unclear, but the official stressed that it did not pose a threat to national security.

The balloon was last reported at a height between 43,000 and 45,000 feet, NORAD said, which would place it above most commercial aircraft.

This balloon is significantly smaller than the Chinese spy balloon that traversed the United States early in 2023. That balloon, which was ultimately shot down off the coast of South Carolina, was 200 feet tall and carried a payload weighing more than a couple thousand pounds. The balloon carried solar panels, batteries, electronics and sensitive surveillance and communications equipment.

The Chinese spy balloon also used U.S. internet service providers to send short, periodic transmissions about its location and navigations back to China. The balloon also flew at a far higher altitude of 60,000 feet, though it was still large enough to be visible from the ground. It was so large that administration officials decided not to shoot it down over the continental U.S., where it could pose a risk to people and structures underneath.