INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands are reporting issues with Facebook and Instagram on Thanksgiving.

According to downdetector.com, more than 7,000 reports of issues on Facebook have been reported since about 9 a.m.

Some users are reporting having issues logging in, while others are describing it as a total blackout.

Here at WISH-TV, we’ve been unable to post to our page.

So if you’re having issues posting pictures of your Thanksgiving Day spread, you’re not alone.