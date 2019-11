(WISH) — Kids all around the country have sent letters to Santa, asking for everything from toys to basic necessities, like coats and shoes.

The U.S. Postal Service’s “Operation Santa” gives people a chance to make Christmas wishes come true, by adopting one of the letters.

People who want to buy gifts can also share the responsibilities and adopt letters as a team.

Be sure to get the packages to a post office by Dec. 21.

Click here to see letters and start your list.