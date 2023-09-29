Utah, Arizona, and Colorado will pay to keep national parks open if federal government shuts down

DENVER (WISH) — The governors of Colorado, Utah, and Arizona say they will keep their iconic national parks open if a possible federal government shutdown happens this weekend.

Governor Jared Polis of Colorado issued this statement yesterday:

“Our state is proud to be home to world-class outdoors, including four national parks, that play a key role in our economy and way of life. Coloradans and millions of visitors every year — many of whom are looking forward to seeing the beautiful Fall colors — hike through trail systems and see the iconic natural wonders in our parks. Colorado’s beautiful national parks belong to the American people and help support our local communities and economy. The closure of the national parks and other federal lands would hurt state and local economies, small businesses, and park employees. My action today will help ensure national parks and federal lands will remain open through a potential shutdown and protects Colorado from the damage closing the parks would have. I urge the federal government to reach an agreement, and I am hopeful they will do so to avoid a shutdown.”

Governor Polis issued an executive order for the Colorado Department of Natural Resources to create a plan for continued operations and resource protection of Colorado’s National Parks and other federal lands if the federal government shuts down, according to the Associated Press.

The state says last year, more than 5.5 million people traveled to Colorado to visit the national parks, spending over $695 million.

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs and Utah Governor Spencer Cox also took action to allow national parks in their states to remain open through a possible federal shutdown.

In 2018, Arizona Governor Ducey signed an executive order directing Arizona State Parks and Trails to recommend a plan to continue operations at Grand Canyon National Park during a federal government shutdown.

Governor Hobbs has said Arizona is prepared to use the executive order to keep the Grand Canyon open once again. Utah Governor Cox has also pledged resources to keep its national parks open in the event of a shutdown.

These states say their budgets rely heavily on visitors spending their money near and at the park.

The economic impact of the national parks is so important that Arizona’s Democratic governor and Utah’s Republican governor are going to invest state funds in keeping the Grand Canyon, Zion, Arches, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, and Canyonlands national parks open.

The government is set to shut down a minute after midnight this Saturday if a deal isn’t reached.