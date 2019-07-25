Valerie Harper’s husband says he won’t put her in hospice

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 02: Actress Valerie Harper arrives to AARP The Magazine’s 14th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 2, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

(CNN) – Valerie Harper, best remembered for her role as Rhoda Morgenstern on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” has been battling cancer for years.

Now her doctor says it’s time to put her into hospice. But her husband isn’t having it.

Tony Cacciotti posted a note on Facebook saying: “I have been told by doctors to put val in hospice care and I can’t because of our 40 years of shared commitment to each other. And I won’t because of the amazing good deeds she has graced us with while she’s been here on Earth.”

He added: “So as long as I’m able and capable, I’ll be where I belong… Right beside her.”

Harper was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2009 and in 2013, she was given three months to live.

But the 79-year-old actress has defied the odds and was even on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2014.

Her family recently announced a GoFundMe account to help pay for her medical care.