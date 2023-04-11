Various reactions to the conflicting abortion pill rulings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The future of mifepristone, an abortion pill, is uncertain after two conflicting federal rulings issued different decisions on its use in the United States.

The pill received FDA approval in 2000 and is still available for seven days after Friday’s ruling as this plays out in the court system.

Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ordered a hold on the approval from the FDA while a lawsuit challenging the safety of the drug continues.

The Biden Administration says it will fight the Texas ruling.

Shortly after this ruling, an Obama-appointed U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice issued an opposing order for U.S. authorities to not make any changes to restrict access to the drug in at least the 17 states where Democrats sued to keep it available. Indiana is not included in that group.

A separate abortion pill called misoprostol remains unaffected by this ruling.

The Alliance Defending Freedom filed this lawsuit and issued a statement after the U.S. Department of Justice filed an appeal with the 5th Circut Court of Appeal to stay the decision by the Texas judge.

“By illegally approving dangerous chemical abortion drugs, and imposing its mail-order abortion regime, the FDA put women in harm’s way, and the agency should be held accountable for its reckless actions. Pregnancy is not an illness, and chemical abortion drugs don’t provide a therapeutic benefit—they can cause serious and life-threatening complications to the mother, in addition to ending a baby’s life. The district court’s ruling last week was a significant victory for the doctors and medical associations we represent and, more importantly, the health and safety of women and girls. ADF remains committed to their protection.” Erin Hawley, Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel

All Options in Indiana issued this statement.

“These rulings will NOT affect Indiana or any other states immediately. Mifepristone remains available in Indiana and in other states where medication abortion is legal, while these cases continue through the court system. We know it is a confusing and scary time for people seeking abortion care, and All-Options is here with information and support for any Hoosier considering their options or needing financial assistance to obtain abortion care, in Indiana or out of state. Text the Hoosier Abortion Fund at 812-727-4423 or visit us at our website.” All Options

Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest, Hawaiʻi, Alaska, Indiana, and Kentucky issued this statement.