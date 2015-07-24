Vehicles end up stacked at Tenn. shopping center

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Police in Maryville, Tennessee, say they now know what led to a bizarre accident in front of a shopping center Wednesday night that ended up with one vehicle resting atop another.

The Maryville Police Department was called to the parking lot in front of Foothills Plaza Wines and Spirits, 539 N. Foothills Plaza Drive, around 6:38 p.m. on Wednesday.

“It was probably one of the craziest accidents I’ve ever seen,” said John Sullivan, manager at Foothills Plaza Wine and Spirits.

Maryville police say the young man driving a red Chevrolet Camaro was driving through a roundabout when he felt a little dizzy. He then lost control of his car, hit an embankment, and went airborne. His car landed perfectly on top of a Subaru in the parking lot.

“The poor guy was seemingly in the perfect spot for the accident,” said Sullivan. “I didn’t know how they were going to get that car from being on top of the other car.”

It was a puzzling accident from start to finish that left many bystanders mystified and many took photos.

“The whole thing was kind of unreal,” said Sullivan.

The only evidence of the accident left behind are scratches of red paint on the curb. No one was hurt in the accident ad police say the driver of the Camaro will not be ticketed or face any charges.