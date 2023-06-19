VIDEO: Betelgeuse may be preparing to go supernova

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Approximately 650 lightyears from Earth, Betelgeuse, perched high as the “left shoulder” of the Orion constellation, may be preparing to go supernova.

The star’s brightness has ebbed and flowed over the past thousand years. But as of late, the star has been growing increasingly bright. In May, Betelgeuse reached 142% of its normal luminosity.

Scientists say this may be the star preparing the final leg of its lifespan, where it can no longer produce nuclear fuel and will collapse into a stellar explosion visible from Earth.

Previously, astronomers estimated Betelgeuse’s death to happen in the next 100,000 years.

But recently, a study published on June 1 by researchers at Cornell University now estimates within the next “tens” of years, making Betelgeuse a prime candidate for the next galactic supernova.

After the explosion, Betelgeuse will fade over the next one to two years. It will be visible during both day and night, until eventually losing its shine altogether.

Orion will then forever lose its red sparkle.