Video shows drone dropping drugs, phone to inmate in jail

CLEVELAND (WISH) — Video from inside a jail shows a drone dropping drugs and a cell phone to an inmate.

WEWS in Cleveland reports that the Cuyahoga County Jail released the video. Jail officials say it happened in July.

The video shows inmates in a recreational area. One looks to the sky, then an object hits the ground.

Officials say it was a satchel with marijuana and a phone.

The inmate is not yet facing additional charges. The operator of the drone has not been identified.

Information from CNN Newsource was used in this report.