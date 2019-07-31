Video: Woman kicks officer, gets arrested after refusing $80 ticket

CASHION, Okla. (WISH) — An Oklahoma woman was placed under arrest following a series of events that started with her refusing a ticket.

KOCO reports that Debra Hamil, 65, was ticketed for a broken taillight. According to the officer involved, she had been driving around without it for six months.

When she refused to sign the ticket, he said he was going to arrest Hamil.

“Well I don’t want to sign it cause I don’t want to pay $80,” Hamil can be heard saying to the officer on bodycam video.

The officer asked her to get out of her vehicle. She refused, then took off.

She pulled over after a short chase and the officer pulled out his gun. He pulled her out of her truck, then she kicked him in the groin.

“Do you realize you just got yourself in a whole lot more trouble?” the officer asks.

“Yeah, I tried to kick you because I’m a country girl,” she is heard saying.

She now faces a felony charge for assaulting a police officer as well as resisting arrest.

She refused medical treatment but was taken to the emergency room for an assessment.

Information from CNN Newsource was used in this report.