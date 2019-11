ATCO, N.J. (WISH) — You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch.

A New Jersey woman posted a video of the Grinch scaring her kids during a holiday photo shoot.

Instagram user “ashleymariemua” posted the video earlier this week and has garnered more than 30,000 views.

“My kids couldn’t wait to meet the grinch this weekend! I’d say it went well,” she posted.

In the video, you can see two kids getting their pictures taken when the Grinch suddenly appears.

The look on the photographer’s face is priceless!