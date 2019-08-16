Vomiting vultures swarm Florida community’s yards

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CNN) — A family in the Ibis community have been been held hostage this summer by a flock of uninvited guests.

Homeowner Anthony Casimano said, “It’s a disaster. It’s a laughable disaster. You can’t make this up, that’s why it’s laughable.”

Casimano’s backyard, his pool area, was overrun by vultures.

“They ripped all the screens out, like you see right now. They throw up. They pooped all over the place. They ripped out a pool fence down that you see around the pool.”

The homeowner said he spent $3,000 repairing everything during the vultures’ first visit. Then, he got an alert on his phone from his security system. “There’s motion in the yard, so I check it out, and there must have been a hundred of them there.”

A time-lapse video over several hours showed the vultures everywhere.

Casimano said the vultures forced him and his family to leave their West Palm Beach home and go to New York. “I have a 2-year-old daughter that I can’t bring down there while the situation’s happening. … They’ll probably attack her.”

Neighbors also shared videos of vulture visits. The president of the Ibis property owners’ association, Gordon Holness, said the group is doing everything it can to keep the vultures away. He said the problem is one homeowner keeps feeding the vultures. Holness said they’ve given her a citation and a fine — even delivered a legal cease-and-desist letter — but nothing has worked yet.

Casimano has tried to do things himself by placing balloons around the area, playing music all day long and anything else to keep the vultures away. Some days it works; others, it doesn’t. “We have to get the situation taken care of before we come back down there. I’m not going to come down there and walk into a mess.”