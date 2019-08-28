Walmart tests lactation suites for mothers

Walmart is testing the Mamava lactation stations in its stores. (Photo Provided/Mamava)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Walmart Supercenter on Walton Boulevard is launching and testing a new amenity for mothers: a lactation suite.

Mamava Lactation Pod is a free, app-enabled pod. It is accessible by downloading the Mamava app and using a Bluetooth connection, according to a news release.

The pod provides privacy so mothers can breast feed or pump. It also has adjustable lights and a fan and plays music, according to the release.

Walmart representatives said the pods are clean and comfortable, and are accessible in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. There is room in the pods for strollers or other children.

The corporation is the first retailer to offer this amenity. A Mamava Lactation Pod will be available for public use at the store on Walton Boulevard beginning Aug. 29. It is a test pod, and Walmart is encouraging customer feedback.