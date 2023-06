Washington racetrack hosts first-ever Grandparents Race

AUBURN, Wash. (WISH) — Emerald Downs, a horse racing track south of Seattle, had its first-ever Grandparents Race on Sunday.

Around 20 grandmas and grandpas raced to the finish line in the 40-yard “Grandparents Derby.”

Steve Butler, a grandpa from Everett, Washington, came in first after a few runners took a tumble.

No grandparents were seriously injured in the race, according to Emerald Downs.