WATCH: Not-so-good boy stops to pet dog during California burglary

SAN DIEGO (WISH) — If a thief in California were to be named in the same way various breeds of dog are titled, he may be called a “brazen mix.” The man’s description would include an explanation of temperament that is friendly toward dogs, vocal and bold.

The not-so-good boy is at the center of a burglary investigation and a widely shared video on social media.

The footage is from a private security camera inside a garage in San Diego where police say a man stole a bicycle worth approximately $1,300.

Before the man rode off with the black Electra 3-speed bicycle, he stopped to greet the family dog.

A Facebook post by the San Diego Police Department details what investigators described as “a rather peculiar turn of events.” The caption reads “as the suspect was about to make his escape, he paused to pet the household dog who had entered the garage.”

The crime under investigation was first reported on July 15. Weeks later, police have released the video in hopes of generating tips and information on the suspect. The Facebook post has been shared more than 1,500 times.

In the video, a man wearing a backwards hat and backpack starts to walk out of the garage and out of view when a large golden retriever mix appears from around the corner with its tail wagging. The man is then seen returning the bike into the camera’s range and placing it on its kickstand to pet and talk with the animal.

“You’re the coolest dog I’ve ever known,” the suspected thief said on the recording. “I love you too. You’re a sweetheart. Why don’t you come with me? Where’s your dad?”

At one point during the minute-long interaction, the man raised his voice calling for the dog’s “dad” and lectured the pup about all of the items in the home.

“Your dad should know well enough not to leave your garage open,” he said.

The video ended with the suspect walking the bike away and the dog sprinting off in his direction.

San Diego police have asked for any information that would help identify the suspect.