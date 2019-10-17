Where did bite marks on 13-foot great white shark come from?

LUNENBURG, Nova Scotia (CNN) — Researchers who caught a 13-foot long great white shark from the North Atlantic Ocean found teeth marks on its jaw and head.

One of the wounds was old and healed while the other appears to have happened recently.

What could take a chunk out of this apex predator? A megaladon or godzilla? Scientists say the answer is likely much simpler. They believe the male shark was either bitten by a larger male while competing for a female or by a female who wasn’t interested in mating.

Researchers with Utah-based Ocearch named the big fish “Vimy” and tagged him with a tracker to follow his travels.

“Vimy” was tagged Oct. 4 in Nova Scotia, the tracker shows.

“Vimy is named after the Battle of Vimy Ridge, where Canadian forces fought with tenacity to prove themselves as a rising nation to the rest of the world. He is the 11th and final shark tagged during OCEARCH 2019 expedition to Nova Scotia,” the tracker said.