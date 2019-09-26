Whistleblower to meet with congressional lawmakers if lawyer gets security clearance

A White House-released rough transcript of President Donald Trump’s July 25, 2019, telephone conversation with Ukraine’s newly elected president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, released Sept. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Wayne Partlow)

(CNN) — A whistleblower has tentatively agreed to meet with congressional lawmakers.

This news comes just hours after the House of Representatives approved a resolution demanding the release of the whistleblower’s complaint.

Amid a growing controversy over a conversation President Trump had with Ukraine’s president, the whistleblower will only meet with legislators if acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire approves security clearances for the whistleblower’s lawyer.

Earlier Wednesday, the House voted 421 to zero to approve a measure demanding the release of the whistleblower’s full complaint to Congress.

On Tuesday, the Senate unanimously adopted its own resolution urging the administration to provide the full complaint to Congress.

