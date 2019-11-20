Wild turkey stalks mailman on daily route

WAUKESHA, Wisc. (CNN/WTMJ) — A mailman says he’s been the victim of fowl play on the job.

Jeff Byrne, an U.S. Postal Service delivery worker, said, “Towards the end of the day, I pick up a friend who follows me along the route.”

A wild turkey has chased Byrne every day up and down the block for a month. Neighbors call the turkey “Mortimer.”

“He was with a bunch of female turkeys. Not sure if it’s the color of the truck, not sure what he really likes.”

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources say male turkeys, or toms, can be very territorial, especially around breeding time. The DNR says the mail truck’s bright lights could be a reason the turkey chooses to follow.

Byrne carries a blow horn to deter Mortimer. (He sounds it.) “Woah. I’ll definitely do that from the outside of the truck for now on.”

The veteran postman says he’ll keep this blow horn handy if the turkey continues to chase him around.

“Twenty years. I’m not going to have my first incident with a turkey.”