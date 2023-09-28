Winner of $1.6 billion Mega Millions ticket claims prize

A Mega Millions lottery slip is displayed at Lucky Mart in Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

Fort Lauderdale, FL (WISH) — The winner of the $1.6 billion Mega Millions Jackpot has claimed the prize, according to the Associated Press.

The ticket was sold in Florida with the drawing held on Aug. 8. According to Florida state law, once the winnings are claimed, the winner can remain anonymous for 90 days. So far, the name of the winner has not been released.

While the jackpot was officially $1.58 billion — the third-largest in U.S. history — a winner will only get the full payout through payments offered over time. A lump sum choice will payout $783.3 million, subject to federal and possibly state taxes.

The Associated Press reports that lottery officials said in an email that the winner claimed the ticket on Monday.

Local outlets report the winning ticket was sold at a Publix supermarket in Neptune Beach. The winning numbers were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and 14.

Indiana is one of 45 states where people can play Mega Millions. It’s also played in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Florida gives winners 60 days to claim the lump sum payment.

As of Thursday, the Mega Millions jackpot sits at $267 million. The next drawing is scheduled for Friday at 11 p.m.

According to Jackpocket, the last major Mega Millions winner purchased tickets in Florida, South Carolina, Maine, Illinois, Michigan, Kansas, Maryland, California, and Georgia. The last winning jackpot ticket sold in Indiana was July 8, 2016. Jackpot says the ticket was worth $536 million and was purchased by an Indiana couple on a road trip.