Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Wisconsin probes how 8 roller-coaster riders became trapped upside down for hours

In this photo, eight people are trapped upside down on a midway ride — some of them for more than three hours — at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2023, at the Crandon International Off Road Raceway in Crandon, Wis. (Photo by CNN)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

CRANDON, Wis. (AP) — State officials are investigating how eight people became trapped upside down on a roller coaster at a festival in Wisconsin. It happened Sunday afternoon at the Crandon International Offroad Raceway.

The Crandon Fire Department says the roller coaster got stuck near the top of a loop. Rescue workers arrived to find eight passengers hanging upside down from their safety harnesses.

Firefighters used ladder trucks to climb up to the passengers. Freeing them safely took nearly three and a half hours.

One person was taken to a hospital.

The fire department says an operator blamed a mechanical breakdown.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Police seek answers in child’s...
Crime Watch 8 /
Prosecutors seek $1.4M in restitution...
Political News /
Pacers make massive deals for...
Indiana Pacers /
What did fmr. US surgeon...
Medical /
Madam Walker Legacy Center raising...
Multicultural News /
First Alzheimer’s drug to slow...
News /
Plane crashes in cornfield near...
Indiana News /
Tasty Takeout: Books, Bourbon, and...
All Indiana /