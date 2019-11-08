Woman awarded $35,000 for taking animal shelter’s kill rate from 100 percent to zero

TAFT, Texas (WISH) — A woman in a small Texas town has been awarded $35,000 as an “unsung hero” after taking an animal shelter’s kill rate from 100% to zero.

KRIS reports that Kayla Denney has been named Petco’s 2019 National Unsung Hero.

Before she took over the animal shelter, the kill rate was 100 percent. By finding homes for every dog and cat in the shelter, she was able to take the kill rate down to zero.

In total, 565 dogs and cats were adopted out of a shelter in a town with a population of 3,000.

Denney says she isn’t planning on keeping the money for herself. She says it is going to be go right back into the shelter.

Information from CNN Newsource was used in this report.