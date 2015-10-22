Woman bites off teen’s tongue during brutal sexual assault, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WNCN) – A teen who had his tongue bitten off while he was trying to sexually assault a woman will now be charged as an adult, officials say.

A mom called police to report that her teen son was missing his tongue, which led to charges against him in a brutal sexual assault, police say.

On Friday, police officers responded to a gas station about a sexual assault.

16-year-old Antoine Tremane Miller, whose name was released on Wednesday, is now facing five charges, including criminal sexual assault and first degree kidnapping.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a 33-year-old woman, who was the victim. Officers followed her to her home to investigate the claims of sexual assault. While searching for the suspect at the victim’s home, officers found blood on the floor of a bedroom, according to an incident report.

The victim told investigators at 6:30 a.m., she heard a knock at her door and when she opened it and no one was there. A second knock turned into a ringing doorbell, then the victim walked outside on her porch, she saw a man holding a knife against his chest.

The incident report goes on to say the victim ran back into the home where the suspect forced himself inside, tackled her to the floor and punched her in the face.

The suspect picked up the victim and took her to a bedroom, police said. At that point, the victim said the suspect told her “Now you have to die!” and forced his tongue in her mouth.

When he started forcing himself on her, she said she “bit his tongue as hard as she could until she heard it snap.”

According to the victim, the suspect then got off the bed. The victim said she still had the suspect’s tongue in her mouth, and threw it on the kitchen floor.

She was able to get away and call police and they found the suspect at a Waffle House, thanks to his mother.

The suspect’s mother called 911 about him “not having a tongue and needing medical assistance.” He was taken to a local hospital.

Police say the suspect was identified, and his tongue was located by crime scene and placed into a bag of ice.

Authorities also located a knife with a white handle in the victim’s yard.

Miller is also charged with first degree assault, first degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.