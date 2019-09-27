Woman charged for serving meth-laced bean dip to coworkers

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (WISH) — A woman faces charges after allegedly spiking a bean dip with meth.

KOIN reports that 38-year-old Cassandra Medina-Hernandez faces charges of charges of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, recklessly endangering another person and causing another person to ingest a controlled substance.

Medina-Hernandez, a deli employee at Thriftway, is accused of giving a bean dip laced with meth to a coworker.

The coworker felt unsteady and went to the hospital, where she tested positive for meth.

Investigators believe at least one other person ate the dip.

KOIN reports that she is currently suspended from work during the investigation.

Information from CNN Newsource was used in this report.