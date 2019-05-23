Woman dies after falling from scenic viewpoint in Oregon while taking pictures

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On her Facebook page, Michelle Casey described herself as “a bubbly, friendly and dorky person who loves to make people smile.”

The 21-year-old junior at Oregon State University student died Sunday at a hospital after falling at the Neahkahnie Mountain Viewpoint area just off Highway 101 near Manzanita. A friend told WISH-TV sister station, KOIN, she went to the coast whenever she got the chance and was taking pictures when she slipped and fell about 100 feet.

Emergency responders got a 911 call around 10:15 a.m. Sunday from her boyfriend who said she was taking photos over the retaining wall when she fell. A tree stopped her from falling into the ocean but she was badly hurt and then airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Her family said she was an organ donor, a decision that saved two lives. (A full statement from the Casey family is at the bottom of this article.)

Casey, who graduated from Clackamas High School, worked at a Starbucks in Corvallis as she studied kinesiology at OSU.