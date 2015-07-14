Woman hit in head by bat at Fenway Park now faces custody battle

BOSTON, Mass. (WTNH) – The woman who was hit in the head by a baseball bat during a game at Boston’s Fenway Park last month, is facing a custody battle with her ex-husband.

Tonya Carpenter’s ex-husband, George Carpenter, is arguing that the injuries she sustained during the game are preventing her from caring for their 7-year-old son.

Tonya Carpenter is still recovering from her injuries.

She had to undergo brain surgery and spent weeks fighting for her life. She says she still needs to strengthen her body and mind, but says playing trivia games and sports with her son is aiding in her recovery.

The case is expected to go to trial.