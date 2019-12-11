Woman takes down 60-foot, X-rated Christmas display

LENEXA, Kan. (WISH) — A Kansas woman’s light-up Christmas display drew mixed reactions.

24-year-old Shelby Gash created a 60-foot, glow-in-the-dark penis on her roof with Christmas lights.

She said that some people were stopping in the middle of the night to laugh and take pictures, but ultimately took it down to avoid upsetting parents.

“Sorry if this was actually really bothering people, I’m just trying to make them laugh,” Gash said.

Some neighbors did have a sense of humor about it.

“I don’t know what I would’ve done if I would’ve driven. I probably would have wrecked my car laughing,” said Christi Vergara.

Vergara also said that it isn’t appropriate for little kids.

Information from CNN Newsource was used in this report.