Woman to remain jailed until trial on charges of stabbing 2 girls while babysitting

WHEATON, Ill. (WISH) — A 51-year-old woman who earlier this year was accused of stabbing a 4-year-old girl and a 1-year-old girl while babysitting them in suburban Chicago has been denied pretrial release, two DuPage County officials said Wednesday in a news release.

Jennifer Kouchoukos, of Naperville, will remain behind bars ahead of her trial on two counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection to the Nov. 17 incident. She also faces charges of aggravated battery to a child younger than 13, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, all of which are felonies.

Police in the village of Lisle, Illinois, were called to a residence for reports of a suicide attempt, according to prosecutors, the outlet reported. Lisle is about a half-hour drive west of downtown Chicago.

Arriving police found both children covered in blood. Officers also found the suspect “wearing blood-soaked clothing” in one of the home’s bathrooms,” the release says.

After more than a month in a hospital, Kouchoukos was released Tuesday and was transported to DuPage County Jail, Chicago-area media reported.

She is accused of stabbing both children multiple times in the back and chest, according to the prosecutor and the police. Police found multiple knives, as well as an empty bottle of wine on the premises.

Her next court appearance was scheduled for Jan. 12.

Prosecutors on Wednesday filed a motion for a psychiatric evaluation in the case.