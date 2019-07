INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A nationwide initiative to prevent drug abuse and keep prescription drugs out of the wrong hands is taking place Saturday.

Derek McMichael, the Community Hospital North Pharmacy Director, stopped by Daybreak Friday.

He talked about ‘Drug Takeback Day.”

He discussed the history behind the day and why it’s so important to properly dispose of prescription drugs.

For more on the initiative, click here.

For more on this interview, click on the video.