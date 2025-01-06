Natural gas water heaters face the chopping block

INDIANAPOLIS (NEWS) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King, who talks about the future of natural gas water heaters, the most on-time U.S. airline of 2024, and why robots are in your future, whether you want them or not.

Breakfast could break your finances

Prices for breakfast foods have shot up recently — and they’re unlikely to cool down anytime soon.

Coffee and cocoa prices recently hit all-time highs, and even orange juice futures contracts have climbed to new records, driven by severe weather and disease. The price of eggs also soared, affected by an outbreak of bird flu.

Natural gas water heaters face chopping block

The Biden administration is banning certain natural gas water heaters from the market as part of its climate change agenda, but critics say the move will jack up energy costs for low-income and senior households.

The move in the final days of the administration will take non-condensing, natural gas-fired water heaters off the shelves by 2029 in a bid to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Consumers will be forced to buy more expensive models or cheaper non-instantaneous storage tank water heaters.

Southwest Airlines the least likely to cancel

Southwest was the least likely airline to cancel your flight in 2024.

Last year, the Dallas-based carrier achieved the lowest percentage of canceled flights among all U.S. airlines.

Forbes says you can chalk it up to an overdue investment in, and its choice of, cybersecurity software.

Space is the place to be

The Wall Street Journal reports last year marked a record in U.S. spaceflight with 145 launches reaching orbit, or five times as many as 2017.

Only a handful of sites in Florida, Texas, and California handle most U.S. rocket launches, and those locations are expected to become increasingly congested as companies and regulators schedule more missions.

Expect robots in your everyday life

Robots are moving from the factory floor and warehouses and into more public places like stores and museums.

The Wall Street Journal reports they are popping up in public spaces, cleaning, cooking and even conversing with humans.

Experts say to expect more robots showing up in our every day lives this year and beyond.