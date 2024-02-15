NBA All-Star Game weekend road closures set to start

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NBA is organizing all road closures for All-Star weekend starting on Thursday.

Delaware Street will be closed from the Alexander Hotel on South Street to the north end of Gainbridge Fieldhouse at Maryland Street. Only authorized vehicles will be allowed on Delaware Street during the duration.

Pennsylvania, Georgia, Maryland and South streets will have temporary closures throughout the weekend.

The south side of Monument Circle will be closed for the duration of the event.

Missouri Street and Capitol Avenue will each allow two lanes of traffic through at one time.

Find the most up-to-date information on road closures on the NBA’s website.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works will do a lot of the labor to safely close off these roads. “We’re putting around 600 water barriers, 1200 traffic cones, lighted message boards, just to really help guide people around downtown as we move in throughout the weekend,” said Corey Ohlenkamp, the public information officer for Public Works.

On top of road closures, the NBA has rolled out two routes called the Blue and Gold routes to help people navigate around the busiest and closed roads near Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Blue and Gold are the Indiana Pacers colors.

Taylor Schaffer, president and chief executive officer of Downtown Indy Inc., said, “Understanding that there will be areas that have rolling closures, understanding that there will be areas around the venues that will get really congested around event time and game time, that is a way for people to still be able to get downtown, engage with downtown.”

Ultimately, closed roads will help with the safety and flow of the weekend.

“We’ve obviously have got road closures going on because of the sheer amount of events going on around the city,” Ohlenkamp said. “Things are going to be busy. I mean obviously, it’s very exciting. They’re excited, we’re excited things are going to be happening downtown. So, if you are able to partake in the weekend come down, make sure you’re celebrating with everyone else and do so safely.”

Public Works reports its crews will be ready to roll out if severe weather hits.

Officials also reminded all drivers to be cautious and aware of their surroundings, and to remember there will be a lot of pedestrians out this weekend.

(Image Provided/NBA.com)

(Image Provided/NBA.com)