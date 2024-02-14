NBA stars joining local volunteers for All-Star Day of Service

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NBA All-Star 2024 Host Committee, in partnership with the NBA and the Million Meal Movement, will host a day of service in the Circle City.

The 16th NBA Cares All-Star Day of Service, and the first-ever 24 Hours of Service, will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday. It will end at 4 p.m. on Friday.

“The game of basketball is unparalleled in its ability to bring people together particularly during All-Star,” Kathy Behrens, president of social responsibility & player programs at the NBA, said. “Service and volunteerism are core to who we are at the NBA, and we look forward to working with Pacers Sports and Entertainment and the Million Meal Movement to bring this to life in a new way in Indianapolis.”

More than 6,000 people are expected to volunteer packing one million meals. Volunteers will work 90-minute shifts at Lucas Oil Stadium, assembling meal packs to distribute to area food banks.

“In Indy, we approach NBA All-Star as a way to not only celebrate the greatest players in the world, but also as a chance to focus on our community, support our neighbors, and make a meaningful, sustainable impact in the community,” Rick Fuson, CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment and the chairman of the NBA All-Star 2024 Board of Directors, said.

“We are excited about bringing thousands of volunteers together to help address food insecurity in our state, and we look forward to once again setting a new standard for how sports can be leveraged toward a common good.”

The NBA Cares All-Star Day of Service is an annual event giving fans and volunteers in each host city to make lasting change in their communities. A news release says the event “reinforces the commitment of the NBA to ensuring NBA All-Star is bigger than basketball and leaves a lasting impact off the court.”

For more information on 24 Hours of Service, visit www.Pacers.com/mealpack.