NBA: Pacers’ game-winning night was a mistake and Tom Cruise partners with Warner Brothers Discovery

The NBA admitted that its referees made a critical mistake during Monday night’s game between the Pacers and the Celtics, resulting in the Pacers’ game-winning free throws.

The league office announced the error last night, acknowledging that a foul should not have been called on Boston with less than one second left in the game.

According to the NBA, the contact on Bennedict Mathurin was deemed “incidental, concurrent with the shot block.”

The two free throws, a result of the mistaken call, broke the tie and led to the Pacers securing a 133-131 victory. As per league policy, the NBA reviews calls in the last two minutes of close games.

In a separate development, Hollywood star Tom Cruise is teaming up with Warner Brothers Discovery to develop original films aimed at drawing audiences back to theaters.

The partnership seeks to revitalize Warner Brothers Studios and contribute to the resurgence of cinematic experiences, with production set to commence this year.

Cruise’s involvement in projects like “Top Gun” has previously proven successful in attracting moviegoers to theaters.