Near record breaking heat to end September

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A crisp start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 50s with a few spots in the upper 40s! Clear skies to start the morning with lots of sunshine this afternoon.

Highs will boost quickly with everyone warming to the mid-80s for Friday! Winds will also be a bit breezy at times today out of the south between 15-20 mph. A few showers and storms possible northwest of the city with most of central Indiana staying dry. Lows Friday night will stay in the upper 60s.

Could see a few isolated showers through the morning hours Saturday with plenty of dry time through the afternoon with highs warming to the mid to upper 80s! Another warm day Sunday with a spotty shower or storm chance with highs warming to the mid to upper 80s.

There ould see some record-breaking heat to start the work week with highs warming to the lower 90s with lots of sunshine!

A strong cold front will move in by midweek, bringing showers and storms late Wednesday and Thursday. Highs later on in the week will cool to the lower 70s. Next Friday will feel more like fall with highs only warming to the mid to upper 60s.